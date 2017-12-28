New Year's Eve Winter Storm

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Snow Total Predictions from the Wednesday Night run of the Euro.

An arctic cold front will push into Arkansas Saturday. Temps will not plummet dramatically until Sunday. When they do it will get cold enough to support snow in Central & North Arkansas. South Arkansas will eventually be cold enough to support snow, but freezing rain and sleet would be the precipitation types if there IS precipitation. That's a big "IS" still. The GFS in recent days has been more aggressive in providing moisture. The EURO has been most shy. Now, the models have flipped and the EURO is providing more moisture. Either way, it appears moisture levels be low and if there is any accumulation is will be very little.

