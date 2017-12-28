Warming Centers Open, Shelters Stay Busy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Warm beds are already claimed for the night at the Little Rock Compassion Center.

"We see a lot of people who normally sleep outside, but during the winter months they move inside here into the shelters," Pastor William Holloway said.

Below freezing temperatures draw in about 200 people to the center overnight and during the day.

"You can freeze to death out there pretty easily if you're sleeping outside, and especially if you get drugs or alcohol inside of your body because you don't realize how cold you are until it's too late."

A tragic fate, the Compassion Center works to avoid all year round.

But when the temperatures drop to these extreme levels, the City of Little Rock opens its doors too with four warming centers.

"It's very important to be able to have this space for residents to be able to escape the severe weather. Nobody needs to be outside in this weather, it's extremely cold," Parks and Rec Director John Eckart said.

The warming centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 29. They will reopen again Tuesday and Wednesday the following week.

A recent press release from the City Manager says they are working on a contingency plan to keep the shelters open during the weekend when temperatures are expected to drop again.

Transportation will be provided for those at the warming centers to seek overnight shelter.