Update: Warren Man Arrested in Connection to Bradley Co. Homicide

Update (Dec. 27):

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. -

A Warren man is behind bars after he is accused of shooting and killing a man.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrested Laron Hayes Jr.,36, for allegedly shooting and killing Colby Allen Rice, 31, of El Dorado.

Investigators say Hayes was arrested at West Central Street in Warren.

Officials say Rice died from gunshot wounds.

Hayes has been charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Terroristic Threatening and Aggravated Assault. His Bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Original story:

JOHNSVILLE, Ark. - The Bradley County Sheriff's Office confirms that one person was shot in a homicide that took place Tuesday.

Bradley County officials say that one person is in custody.

Authorities are not releasing names at this time.

We will have updates as more information becomes available.