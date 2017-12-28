Update: Two Suspects Arrested in Ambulance Window Shooting

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update (Dec. 28):

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - Two arrests have been made in connection to an incident where several vehicle windows were shot out on Dec. 14.

Detectives arrested Tyler York, 18, of Hot Springs for three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested for the same charges, due to his age his information will not be released.

Police say the suspects used a slingshot and glass marbles to cause the damage to the vehicles and not a firearm.

Officials say one of those vehicles was a Lifenet ambulance that was transporting a patient at the time.

A red Jeep Wrangler was described as the suspect vehicle involved in these incidents.

Original story:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in connection to an incident involving an ambulance on Sunday, Dec. 24.

HSPD says the suspect vehicle is believed to have possibly shot a pellet gun at several vehicles including a Lifenet ambulance on Central Avenue.

Police say the vehicle is either a red or a maroon 4 door Jeep Wrangler with a hard top and black wheels.

If you have any information, please call: 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.

