UPDATE: 2nd Murder-Kidnapping Suspect Turns Himself in

UPDATE (11 p.m.): -- The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office tells KARK Deymon Webb turned himself in to Little Rock Police Wednesday night.

County officials confirm that Webb was booked into the Lonoke County jail around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities say Webb will appear in court Friday at 8 a.m.

Original story:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - Lonoke County authorities are searching for a second suspect in connection to a Lonoke County murder and kidnapping.

Deputies are searching for Deymon Webb, 28.

Webb is wanted on Capital Murder, Kidnapping, two counts of Attempt to Commit Capital Murder and Aggravated Residential Burglary.

Authorities say Webb should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Deputies have already charged Richard Gilliam, 33, in connection to the Christmas Day incident in Scott.

Investigators say Gilliam and Webb allegedly stormed a home on Johnson Road, shot Arlin Wayne Nugent, 49, shot another man and kidnapped a 42-year-old woman who witnessed the incident.

The suspects allegedly threw the woman off I-430 into the Arkansas River. The woman survived.

The other shooting victim is in serious condition.

If you see Webb, you're asked to call 911 immediately or the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office at (501) 676-3000.