Russellville Warming Shelter to Open, Volunteers Needed

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - As cold weather temperatures drop over the next few days, communities are rallying together to find warming shelters for those in need.

A warming station will be available at the Crawford Elementary Safe Room, located at 1116 N Parker Rd.

The warming station will be open beginning Dec 31 through Jan 2., with hours varying between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday and 12-5 p.m. on Monday.

Kristin Foster, Executive Director of River Valley Food 4 Kids, is helping to organize the warming shelter.

"We've got people who are not going to be safe over the next few days. We've got families with young children trying to stay warm with only their oven," Foster said. "I know our community is amazing so I am asking for everyone's help to make this happen."

Foster added that volunteers are needed and can sign up by clicking here.

Other items needed:

clean, warm blankets

space heaters to send home with people who need them

games, books, crafts

Organizers are also asking restaurants or church groups to provide a hot lunch.

If you are interested in helping out, items can be dropped off at RHS Cyclone arena all day Thursday or Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., or can be brought to the warming center during open hours.