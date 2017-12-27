Police: Woman Found Dead in Ouachita County
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. - Authorities say a woman was found dead inside her home in Ouachita County.
The 73-year-old woman was discovered inside her home by her sister last Wednesday.
The body has been identified as Bernice Nelson, of Bearden.
Investigators say Nelson was stabbed at least ten times.
A suspect has been identified, and is in custody for unrelated charges.
