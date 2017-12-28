Police: Two Suspects Wanted in Wednesday AM Shooting

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Police are searching for two unknown suspects in connection to a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers found victim, Lester Perry, 62, of Little Rock, lying on the front porch of the residence covered with blankets.

Perry told police that he was facing the door while he was locking it and did not see the suspects.

According to the police report a witness said he was inside the residence and heard one gun shot. The witness told police that when he opened the door he saw the suspects running from the area in the northwest direction and chased after the suspects for a short distance. The witness added that one suspect had a back pack that belonged to the victim.

Medical officials say that Perry suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck, another wound on his back and remains in critical condition.