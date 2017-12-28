Police: 15 Vehicles Stolen from Dealership, Two Arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Police Chief Greg Tabor announced Wednesday that fifteen stolen vehicles were recovered and two arrests were made in connection with a commercial burglary that took place near the 3373 block of N. College Avenue.

On Dec. 26 Fayetteville Police responded to a commercial burglary around 7 a.m. at a car dealership. Officials says numerous vehicles were stolen from the business over a two day period.

An investigation led detectives to the recovery of thirteen vehicles stolen from the Lewis Automotive Group and two other vehicles stolen from other locations.

Police arrested Joe Kelly McDaniel, 37, and Casey Whitson Carlisle, 43, both of Fayetteville in connection with the burglary. (Pictured left to right)

McDaniel was arrested for Reckless Driving, Driving on a Suspended Driver's License, Fleeing, obstructing Governmental Operations, Commercial Burglary, Theft of Property, and First Degree Criminal Mischief.

Carlisle was arrested for Theft by Receiving, Obstructing Governmental Operations and Fleeing.

This investigation is ongoing.