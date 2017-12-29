Pet Care During Extreme Cold Weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Another cold night expected here in Arkansas. Don't forget, these frigid temperatures can be dangerous for your pets.

Of course, if it's possible, the best thing you can do for outside pets is to bring them inside during these extremely cold nights.

But if you can't bring them in, make sure the animal has some sort of house or shelter that is not too big. If it is the right size, not as much body heat is lost. You also need to make sure there is warm bedding.

"People tend to want to put blankets and towels inside the house to help keep them warm, which is kind of a good idea, but in the same respect if they get wet they'll tend to freeze. So if you can use like straw for bedding or cedar chips, that would be much better," says a Little Rock Animal Shelter spokesperson.

You also want to face the door away from the wind and raise the house off the ground to keep the heat from escaping.

And remember to change the animals water frequently since it will likely freeze overnight.