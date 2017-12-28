Park Plaza Mall Enhances Security after Multiple Fights Break Out

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's the busiest time of year outside Park Plaza Mall and inside.

"We were just hanging out," says Kristina Cook.

Little Rock Police Lt. Michael Ford says multiple fights involving teenagers broke out Tuesday night.

"By the time officers would get over there to that fight or a particular fight, they'd break up. Kids would run, go out of the mall and then come in a different door," says Lt. Ford.

Cook witnessed the fights. She calls what happened the day after Christmas unacceptable.

"Parents need to know where their children are at and what they are doing," says Cook. "I thought they [Park Plaza Mall] had a rule that children under 18 couldn't be in the mall by themselves."

Park Plaza Mall does have a Youth Escort Policy, which states anyone under 18 must be with a parent or guardian 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m..

Mall officials say they were enforcing the policy Tuesday.

"It's always critical for parents to follow the policy because the policy is set in place for kids' safety," says Lt. Ford.

Park Plaza Mall closed about an hour early Tuesday because of the fights.

"These incidents are happening more and more often," says Cook.

With more traffic inside and outside, Cook says she's praying for people's safety.

"It really makes me feel sad," says Cook.

Police say no one was arrested or seriously injured.

Mall officials say they have extra police in the mall and will be enforcing the Youth Escort Policy the rest of the week.