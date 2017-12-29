NLR Fire Department Accepting Blanket Donations

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The North Little Rock Fire Department (NLRFD) Explorer Post is looking for help with keeping people warm this winter.

Fire Captain Michael Holley says the troop is accepting donations of inexpensive blankets. He says the blankets will be used to hand out to people during incidents and for the homeless.

"We'd like to place blankets on so we can use in car accidents or structure fires or when people have to evacuate the vehicle, and they can stay warm outside," says Captain Holley.

If you would like to donate a blanket, you can drop it off at Fire Station 9, located at the intersection of Osage and JFK in North Little Rock.