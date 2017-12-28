Naked Man Found Dead in Closet, Sheriff Investigating

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. -

A lone logging truck makes its way down Beech Drive in Hot Spring county; a familiar sight in a the town of Point Cedar.

"It's an isolated area," Sheriff Mike Cash says.

But, it's the unfamiliar sight the sheriff's office discovered two days before Christmas that's raising eyebrows and suspicion.

"Body of a white male, 40 years old, in the closet of the residence," Cash says, describing a scene from this past weekend.

Investigators found a man dead, naked and decomposing.

"He had probably been dead about a week," Cash says.

An investigation began, and nearly a week later, the search for the unidentified man's family continues.

"People near there told us that he had family that they thought was in Boise, Idaho," Cash says.

Authorities don't know how the man died, but Cash tells us they did find drug paraphernalia in the home.

"Until we get the lab reports and the stuff from the crime lab, we don't know what the cause of death is," Cash says.

For now, detectives await autopsy results and remain hopeful that the quiet town of Point Cedar might be able to help point them in the right direction.

"If anybody knows anything about it," Cash says.

"We would appreciate a phone call."