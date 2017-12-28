Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A missing man has been safely located.

The Silver Alert for Bruce Pearson has been inactivated.

Police say he is okay and is back with his family,

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 54-year-old man.

Authorities say Bruce Antonio Pearson, 54, of Little Rock was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Pearson has short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6' tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has a silver front tooth.

Police say Pearson was last seen wearing blue or brown carhart pants, a blue hoodie, and a blue hat and stocking cap.

Anyone with information should contact: Little Rock Police Department (501) 371-4829.