Little Rock Dance Teacher Loses Battle with Cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock dance teacher loses her battle with cancer.

A staple in the Little Rock dance community, Traci Presley-Tackett, better known to her students as Miss Traci, had a big impact on a lot of lives.

"I have my first set of point shoes that Miss Traci gave to me when I was in the sixth grade," says Courtney Tackett-Emerson, fingering the faded, satin toe shoes in her hand.

Tackett-Emerson knew her childhood ballet teacher had been struggling with cancer, but was devastated to learn Miss Traci had succumbed to the illness right after Christmas.

A loss that leaves the dance community in mourning.

"You could really tell she loved what she did," says Lauren-Frances Wood, a former student now studying dance in Manhattan.

Wood spent years studying ballet under Miss Traci.

"She pushed you, she made you work and if she didn't like something she would tell you, but she loved us," says Wood.

It was that perseverance Miss Traci taught that allowed her students to grow.

Just last month Miss Traci married the love of her life with her family by her side. Those who knew her say she will be missed.