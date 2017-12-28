Judge Sets $1 Million Bond for Christmas Day Murder Suspect

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - New video shows a shackled Richard Gilliam leaving the Lonoke county jail on Wednesday, making his way to his first court appearance since being arrested for a Christmas Day murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

"Mr. Gilliam has been arrested for several serious crimes," Chuck Graham says.

Graham is the prosecuting attorney for Lonoke county.

A judge set Gilliam's bond at $1 million after Graham's office requested no bond.

Graham also tells me, he's seeking the death penalty.

"Our job is to do justice," Graham says.

"I mean, that's what we are supposed to do."

Gilliam is accused of shooting two men at this home in Scott, killing one then kidnapping a witness and throwing her off the Interstate 4-30 bridge in Little Rock into the Arkansas River.

A second suspect remains at large.

After Gilliam's court appearance Wednesday, we asked a member of Gilliam's family if they knew any details about the case.

A man answered: "I don't know anything about it."

During the hearing, family members of Gilliam sat on one side of the court room.

Family members of murder victim Arlin Wayne Nugent sat on the other.

"It's hard. They've lost somebody, and nobody can bring that back," Graham says.

"They got one of the people that's did this, and we'll get the other ones."

Gilliam is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on February 20 at the Lonoke county courthouse.

