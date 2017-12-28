Horses Neglected, Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

JONESBORO, Ark. - Four Lawrence County horses are on the road to recovery after they were found in poor condition.

The Sheriff's Office says the owner, Joseph Larkin, is facing animal cruelty charges.

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society says the horses did not have food, water, or shelter, and were slowly starving to death.

"We really got them at the 11th hour with the freezing temperatures what they were this morning. They would have not been able to survive that where they were," Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Executive Director Margaret Shepherd said.

They are now being nursed back to health with help from volunteers. Larkin is set to appear in court Jan. 12.