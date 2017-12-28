Homeless Man Robs 25-Year-Old After Asking for Ride

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A good deed on Christmas Eve left a Little Rock Man $600 short.

Police say a homeless man asked the 25-year-old for a ride at a gas station on Broadway.

Once he agreed, he asked him for hand sanitizer. The homeless man then put a knife to his throat and demanded money.

He got away with the cash and a debit card.

A man who works in the area says he would have offered the homeless man a rife too, but will now think differently.



"I don't think I would pick up a stranger at all, you know? Someone could have gotten killed. It could have went the wrong way," says Darin Patton.

If found, the homeless man would face aggravated robbery and theft charges.