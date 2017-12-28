Hall of Fame Trainer Jack Van Berg Dies

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) - Hall of Fame horse trainer Jack Van Berg---who had a long history with Oaklawn dating back to the late 50s---passed away on Wednesday.

Jack Van Berg was born June 7, 1936 in Columbus Nebraska. Jack followed in the path of his father, Hall of Fame trainer, Marion Van Berg.

He was leading trainer for nineteen consecutive years between 1959 and 1977 at Ak-Sar-Ben in Omaha, Nebraska and was a two-time leading trainer at Oaklawn in 1983 and ’84.

Jack returned to Oaklawn in 2014 and found much success at the Hot Springs track late in his life. He was among the top 15 trainers in 2016 and top 10 trainers in 2017.

Oaklawn released a statement about Van Berg's passing, saying:

“Oaklawn joins the entire racing industry in mourning the death of Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg. He was a living legend right until the very end and he will be missed. We were honored that he chose to return to Hot Springs and enjoyed watching his career resurgence over the last few years.”

In 1984, Gate Dancer, who had finished third in that year’s Arkansas Derby, helped put Van Berg on the map by winning the Preakness and the Super Derby and earned him the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer. In 1985, he was inducted to the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame.

The best horse Van Berg ever trained was Alysheba. He earned victories in 1987 in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes and 1988 in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Alysheba retired with $6,679,242 in earnings.

On July 15, 1987 Van Berg became the first trainer to win 5,000 races when he saddled Art’s Chandelle to victory at Arlington Park.

Jack Van Berg has mentored many top trainers in his day, including Hall of Famer Bill Mott and Frank Brothers, both of whom started off as assistant trainers to Van Berg.

In his career, Van Berg has saddled more than 41,164 starters and had 6,523 winners, making him fourth on the all-time list among North American trainers.