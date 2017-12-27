Carlisle Player Claims $300K Win

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The year 2017 is ending rather well for Mandy Vanhouten of Carlisle. The Lonoke County resident claimed a $300,000 top prize on Wednesday after playing a $10 $300,000 Fortune instant ticket she bought at G&B Liquor, 206 S. Park Ave., in Stuttgart.

Mandy said she was going to use the prize “to make her life easier.” The year isn’t ending too badly for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery retailer G&B Liquor either, which will receive a 1 percent commission on the sale.

$300,000 Fortune is a $10 instant ticket game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery that launched Aug. 29, 2017, with prizes ranging from $10 to $300,000. More than $1 million in prizes remain on this ticket. Overall odds for this game are 1 in 2.94. (The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is unable to determine how many winning tickets are lost or purchased but still remain unclaimed. Prizes remaining are updated daily.)

About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery:

More than 92 cents of every dollar of Lottery revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in the state. Since the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery began in 2009, the Lottery has provided more than $724 million for more than 275,000 scholarships to Arkansas students to 51 colleges, universities and technical schools in the state. It has provided more than $2.4 billion in prizes to players, and more than $206 million in commissions to Lottery retailers.