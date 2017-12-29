LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Three breaks ins in just months isn't stopping one Little Rock business owner from keeping a positive outlook.

"This community is up and coming and it's thriving." Javonne Stewart Jordan has owned Inretrospec for five years. "I saw the view outside the window and I was like, this is a diamond in the rough."

Inside, an antique lovers dream - a hidden oasis in Little Rock. "The first break-in it was challenging because it caught us by surprise," says Stewart-Jordan. When the someone shattered the windows to her front glass. "So when the boulder came through I was like, this thing weighs 80 pounds., this can't be true. So I retracted and said there's gotta be a positive."

After the second and the third break-in, "Our perspective changed, our perspective has changed a lot." Jordan says she posted a video on her Facebook page about the incidents and was shocked by the reaction from her followers. "After break in number two we had tons of people who came into the store who did not know about us."

With several acts of vandalism striking downtown businesses recently - Jordan says she's choosing to focus on the future. "We figure the weight of the rock will be how big our blessing will be."

Seeing the boulder that shattered her window - greetings her customers - as as sign of what's ahead. "You gotta focus on the positive, because there's always a blessing right after it," says Stewart-Jordan.

She says just a few items were stolen from the break-in. The person responsible hasn't been caught but she hopes her story will inspire businesses to move in to the neighborhood she's grown to love.