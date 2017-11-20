DEWITT, Ark. -- Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright has confirmed three people are dead after a medical helicopter crashed near DeWitt, in a rural part of the county known as Lodge Corner.

Dispatchers received a call just before 8 o'clock Sunday night after a resident witnessed the helicopter go down off of Highway 276, near a reservoir. The sheriff says the crash site was difficult to access.

Emergency crews got on scene to find the remains of three crew members and the helicopter engulfed in flames. Sheriff Wright says no patients were on board the Pafford EMS service aircraft.

Pafford released a statement saying, "Pafford is devastated by the the sudden loss of three of our team members. At this time, we have no words, only prayers for the families and loved ones involved."

Family members have identified Shreveport-area native Trey Auld as one of the deceased.

I just wanted to put this tweet out currently to give the update to everyone before it hits national news this morning. I am completely broken beyond repair. I have no words to even describe the pain my family and I are experiencing. Rest easy my Hero.😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/gexlYwgkhV — Tyler Zane Auld (@Tylenauld) November 20, 2017

Officials believe the helicopter took off from the Pine Bluff area and was traveling to the Helena area.

Investigators from the NTSB and FAA are en route to open an inquiry into the crash.

