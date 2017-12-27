19-Year-Old in Critical Condition after Hit-and-Run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A teen is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on Chenal Parkway Tuesday night.

Little Rock Police were called to the 1300 block of Chenal Parkway around 9:30 p.m. where they found Justin Duff, 19, of Roland, Ark. lying on the ground unresponsive.

MEMS arrived to the scene shortly after police and transported Duff to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he is still in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for suspect Gregory Nathan Schneider, 20, of Little Rock in connection to the hit-and-run. The suspect vehicle is a grey 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, with a license plate number 696XBJ.

According to the official report a witness told police that Duff had punched Schneider in the face multiple times. The witness said that Schneider put the vehicle in reverse, catching Duff in the legs and knocking him over. She said that the vehicle ran Duff over while in reverse. She stated that Schneider put the vehicle in drive and completely ran over Duff again before speeding off west bound along Chenal Parkway.

The investigation is ongoing.