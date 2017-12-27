Meeting Fitness Goals w/ 10 Fitness

Nearly every year the most popular New Year's resolution is to improve your fitness.

Trainers, Robert Gerke and Ginger Root, with 10 Fitness have everything you need to keep that resolution going into 2018.

They showed a high intensity circuit training to target the full body. This keeps your heart rate up while doing weight training, focusing on building lean muscle and boosting metabolism to burn more fat even after your workout is completed.

For those interested in having a healthier year, 10 Fitness will start their 10 cent sale on January 1st, 2018, offering just 10 cents to join on any membership.

Learn more about their deals, locations, and more on their Website.