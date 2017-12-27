Shake Up Your Diet with Nutrition Hub

By: Neale Zeringue

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 01:54 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 01:55 PM CST

Once Thanksgiving and Christmas are over, it seems the thought of eating healthier re-enters our minds. 

Drew Files owns Nutrition Hub, a business offering dozens of healthy dessert and breakfast shakes.

They offer a complete meal's worth of nutrition with 24g of protein and only 200 calories. They also happen to be delicious.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong.

They have a four step menu:

Step 1 – pick your Aloe from two flavor options

Step 2 – The option of eight flavors of hydrating tea

Step 3 – Add energy, choosing from four different options

Step 4 – Choose a shake with 20 + amazing flavors to choose from!!!

See what their menu offers in the interview above or check out their Facebook page for more information on how they are working to help Central Arkansas meet its fitness goals.

 

