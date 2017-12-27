Preview: Lone Star NYE Just Days Away!

On the 31st, we'll ring in 2018 with a first-of-its-kind broadcast featuring an incredible view of a 360-degree fireworks show from the iconic Reunion Tower in Downtown Dallas.

As part of the event, Texas-favorite "Jackopierce" will perform songs for those in attendance and the tens of thousands watching on television.

"Lone Star NYE" hosts Kristin Dickerson and D.J. Williams recently sat down with the band to preview what they have planned later this week.

“New Years is always a reflective kind of time. Looking ahead to the new year, is there anything in your own lives that you want to prioritize or work on?" asked Dickerson.

“Yeah, I want to gain more weight. That’s one thing. I’d like to gain more weight. Um, exercise less," joked Cary Pierce.

Jack O'Neill and Cary Pierce make up the duet Jackopierce They’ve been singing together since 1988.

"We’ve a lot of—our fanbase ranges from like late 20s all the way to 50s,” noted Pierce.

“For us it’s more about, ‘is everybody having a good time?” added O'Neill.

They've been friends and music partners for almost 30 years. The acoustic duo will help us count down to the New Year together for the first-ever Lone Star NYE celebration!