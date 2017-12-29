Health Tip: Alzheimer's and the Holidays

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 05:12 AM CST
Updated: Dec 29, 2017 05:12 AM CST
(HealthDay News) -- The holiday season can be stressful, especially for people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
The U.S. National Institute on Aging offers holiday suggestions for Alzheimer's caregivers:
Show a photo of a holiday guest to the person a week before the guest's arrival. Each day, explain who the visitor is while showing the photo.
Before the visitor arrives, set up a phone call between your loved one and the visitor.
Stick to daily routines as much as possible.
Give the person with Alzheimer's plenty of time to rest.
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News Mobile App
Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App